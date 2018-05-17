Goodfuels Secures Backing From Dutch Fund

Goodfuels: success in investment round (file image/pixabay)

Rotterdam-based biofuels firm Goodfuels has secured funding from Dutch venture capitalist Social Impact Ventures (SIV).

The investment "will be used to boost product development and accelerate international growth", Goodfuels said.

"Of many interested investors, SIV best understood our mission to deliver both global impact as regular value creation goals," said Goodfuels' chief executive Dirk Kronemeijer.

"SIV will be a great partner to help us grow our company into the first global sustainable fuel brand in the world," the executive added.

Earlier this year, Goodfuels linked up with Varo Energy to develop a marine biofuels market at Rotterdam and for inland shipping routes in the Netherlands.