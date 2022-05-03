Dutch Dockers Won't Unload Russian Gasoil at Amsterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Port of Amsterdam. File Image / Pixabay.

A product tanker operated by Clean Sea Transport and laden with a cargo of Russian gasoil is anchored off Amsterdam as dockers in the port have refused to unload the ship.

The ship couldn't enter the port on Friday because of the dockers' action, according to maritime news provider Tradewinds.

A Dutch port workers' spokeswoman cited Russia's war on Ukraine as the reason for the action.

As the European Union has not yet included Russian oil in its sanctions regime, the port said that the ship can legally enter Amsterdam if it makes the request to do so although safety concerns would remain paramount.

Swedish dockers have already refused to deal with the ship, the report said.