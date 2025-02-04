Cruise Ship Saves 3.4% in Bunker Fuel with SulNOx Additive

by Ship & Bunker News Team

SulNOx says less black smoke was also detected from ship’s stacks. Image Credit: SulNOx

An evaluation by London-based SulNOx revealed that the Crystal Symphony, a cruise ship operated by Crystal Cruises, reduced bunker fuel consumption by 3.4% after using the company's additive product, SulNOxEco.

The average fuel saving was recorded for the May to December 2024 period, during which Crystal Symphony took three deliveries of the fuel additive in various locations in Europe, SulNOx said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

SulNOx says less black smoke was also detected from ship's stacks.

"This result is particularly important for cruise line operators, both when located in ports and in gaining access to fjords for the sizeable Norwegian cruise market," SulNOx said.

Crystal Cruises is now using SulNOxEco across its fleet.

"SulNOx is pleased to be part of the solution for the industry, helping to reduce emissions significantly, while delivering fuel cost savings and supporting ship operators to meet ESG and CII goals," Ben Richardson, CEO at SulNOx, said.

Singapore-based shipping firm Eastern Pacific Shipping recently announced investment in the company.