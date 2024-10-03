New Bunker Firm FLEX Commodities Hires Junior Trader in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Abhineet Narang has joined the company as a junior trader as of this month. Image Credit: Abhineet Narang / LinkedIn

New bunker trading firm FLEX Commodities has hired a new junior trader in Dubai.

Abhineet Narang has joined the company as a junior trader as of this month, the firm said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Narang was previously director of scrap metals firm Abhisona Trading Company since January of this year.

He had earlier worked for Smixin from 2022 to 2023 and for Narang Corporation from 2021 to 2022.

"Abhineet brings valuable trading experience in metals and a strong background in supply chain, and we're excited about the energy and expertise he adds to our team," the company said in the post.

"As we continue to grow and innovate in the commodities trading space, Abhineet is set to become an integral part of our journey."