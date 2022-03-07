Union Workers at UK Port Block Russian Oil Shipment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Firms may find it harder to import Russian oil and gas into the UK from now on. File Image / Pixabay

Union workers at a British port have blocked the arrival of a shipment of oil from Russia.

Workers from the Unite union refused to unload a cargo of Russian crude destined for the Stanlow refinery at Ellesmere last week, local newspaper the Manchester Evening News reported. The shipment was being delivered on a German-flagged tanker, and would not have been covered by UK sanctions against Russian shipping announced thus far.

Unite workers will continue to refuse shipments of Russian oil, the newspaper cited an official as saying.

Similar developments have happened with Russian gas shipments to the UK.

The developments show a widening of the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine beyond government efforts. While US, UK and EU sanctions have thus far not blocked Russian energy exports, voluntary measures taken by companies, organisations and individuals may have a significant impact on cutting these exports.