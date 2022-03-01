UK Bans Ships Connected to Russia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK ports are to be closed to Russia-connected ships. File Image / Pixabay

The UK government is set to ban all ships connected to Russia from calling at its ports.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to the country's ports on Monday instructing them not to allow the entry of any ships owned, controlled, chartered or operated by any person connected with Russia. The ban is also set to apply to any ships flying the Russian flag or registered in Russia.

"The maritime sector is fundamental to international trade, and we must play our part in restricting Russia's economic interests and holding the Russian government to account," Shapps said in the open letter.

"We will seek to support UK ports in identifying Russian ships within the scope of the above, and will communicate directly with relevant ports when we identify ships bound for UK ports who fall within the scope of the above.

"Further detailed sanctions against Russian shipping are being developed, and further details will be shared very shortly."