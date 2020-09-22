Sing Fuels Takes on Former GP Global Trader in Dubai

Mostapha remains based in Dubai.

Bunker supplier Sing Fuels has hired a new senior trader in Dubai.

Malek Mostapha has joined the company as of this month, according to a post on his LinkedIn profile Monday.

Mostapha was previously a senior trader for GP Global in Dubai.

GP Global's bunkering business has been brought almost to a standstill amid a restructuring exercise and fraud allegations. The company's staff are still being paid but are not taking on new business in the bunker market while negotiations with banks are ongoing.

Sing Fuels has moved its Dubai branch to a new address in the city at Jumeirah Lakes Towers, the company said in July.

The new office is to "accommodate further growth of the team", the company said.