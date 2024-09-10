Rotterdam: ECT Terminals to Make Switch to Shore Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Rottedam: shore power. File Image / Pixabay.

Shore power -- where ships can plug directly into electric power at the quayside -- is to be installed at Hutchison Ports ECT container terminals in Rotterdam following an agreement between the two parties;

The ships can expect to start using the resource at the terminals in 2028 with the system fully operational by 2030, a statement on the port authority's website said.

Some 5,000 ships a year will be able to use the facility across two terminals once the system is complete.

Rotterdam is Europe's biggest trade port and the gateway for goods going to and from northwest Europe. Shore power, also called cold ironing, is seen by ports as an effective way to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions from port operations.