BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks ESG Public and Regulatory Affairs Director

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role will be based in Maersk's Copenhagen offices. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire an ESG public and regulatory affairs director in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with at least ten years of experience handling regulatory issues, and with knowledge of political decision making at both the international and EU levels, it said in a job advertisement on its website this week.

"Your focus will largely be on energy transition and securing progress on the production and supply of zero emissions fuels," the company said.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Developing and structuring Maersk’s global political outreach on renewable energy / Power-to-X along with dedicated colleagues across the business

Developing and structuring Maersk’s political outreach on land side logistics and services

Building and maintaining the internal and external professional networks needed to ensure timely awareness of regulatory developments, clarification of options available and delivery of results consistent with Maersk values

Analysing technical/ regulatory developments of significance for Maersk and preparing strategic outreach

Participating in external fora and representing Maersk publicly

Coordinating and leading our voice in relevant trade associations

