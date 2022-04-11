BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Senior Trader in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday April 11, 2022

Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a senior trader in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in a similar position, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

The firm lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Develop the customer base for the bunkering department and continually research the market and look for new opportunities in a national and international level to expand the business, aiming at growing profit
  • Participate in maritime industry events to attract new customers in the field of sales and delivery of fuels to vessels
  • Regularly monitor sales and market data, keep up to date with current market trends and customer preferences and provide meaningful and accurate management reports, timely and regularly
  • Study and prepare account profiles for company accounts and maintain them regularly updated
  • Monitor competition within major accounts
  • Prepare informative sales presentations for clients around business operations and new product launches
  • Keep customer database updated - prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, contracts etc
  • Close cooperation with the logistics department to secure the timely and effective fuel delivery and handle any cancelations and/or amendments when required
  • Resolve common and complex product deliveries and address claims between company and customers
  • Participate in customer credibility and solvency assessment by researching relevant information and provide feedback to management
  • Communicate regularly with treasury department to monitor clients' payments and contact them in case issues arise

All applications will be treated confidentially. For more information and to apply, email cv@sonanbunkers.com.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com