EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Sonan Bunkers Seeks Senior Trader in Athens
Monday April 11, 2022
The successful candidate will join the company's Athens office. Image Credit: Sonan Bunkers
Marine fuels firm Sonan Bunkers is seeking to hire a senior trader in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with three to five years of experience in a similar position, a representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.
The firm lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Develop the customer base for the bunkering department and continually research the market and look for new opportunities in a national and international level to expand the business, aiming at growing profit
- Participate in maritime industry events to attract new customers in the field of sales and delivery of fuels to vessels
- Regularly monitor sales and market data, keep up to date with current market trends and customer preferences and provide meaningful and accurate management reports, timely and regularly
- Study and prepare account profiles for company accounts and maintain them regularly updated
- Monitor competition within major accounts
- Prepare informative sales presentations for clients around business operations and new product launches
- Keep customer database updated - prepare and process quotations, sales enquiries, sales confirmation, contracts etc
- Close cooperation with the logistics department to secure the timely and effective fuel delivery and handle any cancelations and/or amendments when required
- Resolve common and complex product deliveries and address claims between company and customers
- Participate in customer credibility and solvency assessment by researching relevant information and provide feedback to management
- Communicate regularly with treasury department to monitor clients' payments and contact them in case issues arise
All applications will be treated confidentially. For more information and to apply, email cv@sonanbunkers.com.