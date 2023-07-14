Volvo to Transport Car Parts on Used Cooking oil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Volvo: cutting out the carbon. File Image / Pixabay.

Volvo Cars is to move car parts and other production material required for vehicle manufacture by ships using renewable fuel.

The switch, according to the car maker, will save an "immediate" 55,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

The renewable energy source is mainly waste coooking oil or Fatty Acid Methyl Esters that is based on renewable and sustainable sources, the company said.

Inbound containers to Volvo's factories in Europe and the Americas and the distribution of spare parts globally will be carried by the less polluting fuel.

Volvo Car's Javier Varela, who is chief operating officer and deputy chief executive at the company, said the move aims "to establish renewable fuels as a mid-term solution that works".