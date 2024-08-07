Two Boxships to be Built to Zero-Emissions Design

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Artist's image of ship. Image Credit / Veer Group.

Following a tender process, marine start up Veer Voyage has selected a shipyard to build zero-emission container ships.

The vessels when built will transverse an ocean, the first box ships to do so, according to Veer.

The design of the vessels is Veer's and combines an "innnovative hull shape, DynaRig sails and hydrogen fuel cells", the company said in a social media post.

Veer's number one design is IMO-defined as absolute zero emissions, has silent operation and is exempt from the EUETS.

Veer said it has secured EUR 50 million ($55m) to fund the newbuilds and is in the process of raising more capital.

Among the projects backers are Zesta, Futureships and Dykstra naval architects.