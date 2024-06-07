Unimot Paliwa Expands Physical Supply Footprint in Poland

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has expanded its operations to cover the ports of Szczecin, Swinoujscie and Police. Image Credit: Unimot Paliwa

Marine fuel supplier Unimot Paliwa has expanded its physical supply footprint in Poland.

The company has expanded its operations to cover the ports of Szczecin, Swinoujscie and Police, it said in a LinkedIn post this week.

The firm will base the new operation from a terminal in Szczecin. The company carried out its first bunker operation at Szczecin on May 29.

The company had launched bunker supply at Gdanskand Gdynia in March.

"We are glad to announce that our company UNIMOT Paliwa has commenced its activity in the field of physical deliveries of marine fuels in the area of the ports of Szczecin, Świnoujście and Police," the company said in the post.

"These are the next ports in which we operate, after we started supplying marine fuels in Gdansk and Gdynia in March 2024.

"Thus, we are consistently implementing the objectives set out in the latest strategy of the UNIMOT Group for the years 2024-2028."