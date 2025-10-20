Chimbusco Pan Nation Hires Team Leader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sarakioti was previously a senior bunker trader for Cockett Group. Image Credit: Katerina Sarakioti / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier Chimbusco Pan Nation Petro-Chemical Co has hired a team leader in Greece.

Katerina Sarakioti has joined Chimbusco Pan Nation as its new team leader for Greece, based in Athens, as of this month, she said in an update to her LinkedIn profile last week.

Sarakioti was previously a senior bunker trader for Cockett Group in Greece since April 2018.

She had earlier worked for BMS United Bunkers from 2007 to 2016.

Chimbusco Pan Nation was established in 1991 and is a leading physical supplier in Hong Kong, as well as having a significant presence in Singapore and elsewhere. The firm has additional offices in Singapore, Seoul, Vina Del Mar, Shanghai, Vancouver, London and Houston, according to the company's website.