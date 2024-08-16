BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Technical Manager in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in marine engineering or other sciences, or 10 years of relevant experience. Image Credit: VPS

Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a technical manager for its bunker testing laboratory in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in marine engineering or other sciences, or 10 years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead the Technical Department located in Barendrecht (Rotterdam)

Supervise co-ordination of day-to-day sample registration (FQT & OCM) and reporting

Compile and transmit analysis reports to customers

Provide technical assistance to customers

Identify scope of analysis for some specific work

Report non-conformities (including customer complaints) and propose corrective actions to identify improvements

Produce work orders for analysis as necessary

Perform logistics check on all data entry

Liaise between technical staff of other VPS regions around the world

Liaise with Laboratory management on behalf of customers

Represent VPS at seminars by writing and presenting technical papers and presentations

Publish articles and present fuel seminars

Some international travel is required

Any other duties as deemed necessary by management.

Ensure work is carried out in accordance with company procedures as described in the management system

Ensuring a safe and tidy workplace

For more information, click here.