BUNKER JOBS: VPS Seeks Technical Manager in Rotterdam
Friday August 16, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in marine engineering or other sciences, or 10 years of relevant experience. Image Credit: VPS
Global fuel testing and decarbonisation advisory firm VPS is seeking to hire a technical manager for its bunker testing laboratory in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with an educational background in marine engineering or other sciences, or 10 years of relevant experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead the Technical Department located in Barendrecht (Rotterdam)
- Supervise co-ordination of day-to-day sample registration (FQT & OCM) and reporting
- Compile and transmit analysis reports to customers
- Provide technical assistance to customers
- Identify scope of analysis for some specific work
- Report non-conformities (including customer complaints) and propose corrective actions to identify improvements
- Produce work orders for analysis as necessary
- Perform logistics check on all data entry
- Liaise between technical staff of other VPS regions around the world
- Liaise with Laboratory management on behalf of customers
- Represent VPS at seminars by writing and presenting technical papers and presentations
- Publish articles and present fuel seminars
- Some international travel is required
- Any other duties as deemed necessary by management.
- Ensure work is carried out in accordance with company procedures as described in the management system
- Ensuring a safe and tidy workplace
