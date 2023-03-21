B30 Biofuel Blend at 23% Premium to Rotterdam VLSFO: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Biofuel bunker sales at Rotterdam continued to climb last year. File Image / Pixabay

Price reporting agency Argus Media has set out its assessment of the cost of biofuel bunker blends in Northwest Europe.

Prices for a B30 biofuel blend containing 30% biodiesel delivered at Rotterdam came in at an average premium of $131/mt, or 31%, to VLSFO at the Dutch port in the first half of March, Argus reported late last week.

Prices for a B20 blend averaged at a $98/mt, or 17%, premium.

Rotterdam's VLSFO price was at an average of $568/mt in the first half of March, according to Ship & Bunker data.

In Q4 Rotterdam saw 261,079 mt of biofuel-fuel oil blend sales and 8,447 mt of biofuel-distillate blends, up by 42.3% and down by 8.8% on the year, respectively. In 2022 as a whole bio-fuel oil sales totalled 750,949 mt and bio-distillates 39,690 mt, up by 199.7% and down by 21.3% on the year respectively.