Med Petroleum Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Istanbul

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Marine fuel and lubricant trading firm Med Petroleum has hired a new senior bunker trader in Istanbul.

Cemil Ünsal has joined the company as a senior bunker trader in Istanbul as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Thursday.

Ünsal was previously a senior bunker trader at MGN Bunkering and Energy in Istanbul from June 2023 to last month. He had earlier served as a bunker trader for CYE Petrol in Istanbul from September 2015 to June 2023.

Med Petroleum is based in Dubai, and focuses on marine fuel, marine lubricant and spare parts sales across the Middle East.