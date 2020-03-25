EMEA News
New Hire at Global Risk Management
Wednesday March 25, 2020
Lucy Qian. Image credit: GRM
Danish fuel and finance house Global Risk Management has hired a new financial controller.
The new member of staff is Lucy Qian who will be based at the company's headquarters in Middelfart, Denmark.
Qian's background covers both energy and finance.
She has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Shanghai University and a Master's Degree in Finance from Aarhus University.
Contact details:
luqi@global-riskmanagement.com
+45 8838 0018