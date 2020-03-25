New Hire at Global Risk Management

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Lucy Qian. Image credit: GRM

Danish fuel and finance house Global Risk Management has hired a new financial controller.

The new member of staff is Lucy Qian who will be based at the company's headquarters in Middelfart, Denmark.

Qian's background covers both energy and finance.

She has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management from Shanghai University and a Master's Degree in Finance from Aarhus University.

Contact details:

luqi@global-riskmanagement.com

+45 8838 0018