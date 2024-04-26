European Parliament Sets 40% Production Target for Green Bunker Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The parliament has passed a law requiring the European Commission and EU member states to provide production capacity for at least 40% of the green fuels required by European shipping. File Image / Pixabay

The European Parliament has set a new target for the production of low-carbon bunker fuels in the European Union.

The parliament has passed a law requiring the European Commission and EU member states to provide production capacity for at least 40% of the green fuels required by European shipping.

Industry body the European Community Shipowners' Associations welcomed the move, saying the law will be a vital step in guaranteeing sufficient alternative fuels are available to meet the needs of the FuelEU Maritime regulation.

"European shipowners have consistently requested for a mandate on the European fuel suppliers to scale up and make clean, affordable and safe fuels available in the market," Sotiris Raptis, secretary general of the ECSA, said in a statement on the organisation's website on Thursday.

"Matching European fuel industrial capacity with the EU targets under the FuelEU Maritime is essential.

"We welcome the 40% benchmark for the production of clean fuels such as advanced biofuels and e-fuels as a stepping stone towards an international scale-up of alternative sustainable fuels for shipping.

"We will work closely with the Commission to ensure that the 40% benchmark is translated into immediate action."