Data Analysis Dashboard Promises Operational Insights

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipnet's Terje Kristiansen. Image Credit / Shipnet.

Marine technology firm Shipnet has launched a new product that allows shipping companies to represent their operations in digital form.

Called Helix, the product comes as a dashboard where data is analysed from multiple sources. The aim is to give operators a better understanding of how their businesses work.

Data sources may include safety records, freight rates and procurement data, according to the company. Artificial Intelligence tools are to be added later this year, the company said.

Shipnet's chief executive, Terje Kristiansen, said that shipping can only benefit from being more open.

"Data quality, cyber security, and balancing transparency with commercial sensitivity are all issues that need to be addressed," Kristiansen said.

"But the potential rewards - for individual companies and the industry as a whole - far outweigh the risks," he added.