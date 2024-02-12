BUNKER JOBS: BIMCO Seeks Maritime Regulation Specialist in Athens

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a technical background as a master mariner, marine engineer or naval architect. Image Credit: BIMCO

Shipping industry body BIMCO is seeking to hire a maritime regulation specialist in Athens.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a technical background as a master mariner, marine engineer or naval architect, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Represent BIMCO at the International Maritime Organization, other international organisations, conferences, etc. to advise on marine, nautical, and technical regulatory developments.

Share your knowledge by writing articles on technical, navigational and operational issues for our website, social media, journals, etc. as well as presenting at webinars.

Be the familiar BIMCO face on technical matters for the Hellenic shipping community.

Provide input to BIMCO's Marine Environment Committee and Maritime Safety & Security Committee.

