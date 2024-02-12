EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: BIMCO Seeks Maritime Regulation Specialist in Athens
Monday February 12, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a technical background as a master mariner, marine engineer or naval architect. Image Credit: BIMCO
Shipping industry body BIMCO is seeking to hire a maritime regulation specialist in Athens.
The company is looking for candidates with fluent English and a technical background as a master mariner, marine engineer or naval architect, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Represent BIMCO at the International Maritime Organization, other international organisations, conferences, etc. to advise on marine, nautical, and technical regulatory developments.
- Share your knowledge by writing articles on technical, navigational and operational issues for our website, social media, journals, etc. as well as presenting at webinars.
- Be the familiar BIMCO face on technical matters for the Hellenic shipping community.
- Provide input to BIMCO's Marine Environment Committee and Maritime Safety & Security Committee.
