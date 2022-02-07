BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trader in Greece

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join the company's Athens office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid bunker brokerage and trading firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a new marine fuel trader in Greece.

The company is looking for candidates with excellence written and spoken English and Greek, and preferably at least three years of experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Monday. The role is based in the company's Athens office.

The post lists the following day-to-day responsibilities for the role:

Worldwide trading

Developing customer partnerships

Managing fuel partnerships and contract negotiations

Market analysis to identify new business opportunities

KPI OceanConnect is part of the Bunker Holding group, brought together in 2020 after the merger of KPI Bridge Oil and OceanConnect Marine.

