Lina Molfetas Moves up at Shipergy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Molfetas: new position. Image Credit / Molfetas, Shipergy.

Bunker trader Lina Molfetas has moved into a new position at Shipergy where she was previously senior bunker trader.

Molfetas is now commercial lead, Greece at the company, she said in a social media post.

The job is a hybrid position based in London and Athens, according to the post.

Prior to working at Shipergy, she worked as a senior bunker trader at KPI OceanConnect.

Molfetas holds degrees in maritime law and East Asian studies including Chinese language.

Shipergy uses digital tools and services to facilitate how firms procure fuel and manage credit lines, according to the company's website. The firm is lead by Daniel Rose.