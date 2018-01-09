Energy Petrol: Bunker Sales Up 50% in 3 Years

İstanbul-based bunker supplier Energy Petrol today reported bunker sales were up 10% for 2017. File Image / Pixabay

İstanbul-based bunker supplier Energy Petrol today reported that for 2017 it lifted its annual bunker sales 10% year on year, and 50% over the last three years.

"We physically supplied 2350 ships in 2017 with 410,000 tons of bunker fuels, an increase in volume of 10% comparing to the 2016 figure 370,000 tons," said Sales Director Deniz Muhtaroglu.

"I joined our family company in 2014 when total sales were 267,000 tons. We sold 410,000 tons in 2017 representing over 50% growth in 3 years. But much more important for us is we achieved this impressive result without any significant quality or quantity claims, or delays."

Looking ahead, Muhtaroglu said the physical bunker supplier was not expecting any notable growth before 2020, but would instead continue to focus on problem free deliveries.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, İstanbul's bunker sales enjoyed a bright start to 2017 with volumes in the first 6 months of the year reported to have reached 1.3 million metric tonnes (mt) compared to 1.15 million mt for the period in 2016.