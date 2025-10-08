European Energy Taps into SYPOX's Tech to Reduce Bio-Methanol Cost

by Ship & Bunker News Team

European Energy has an offtake agreement with Maersk to fuel the firm's growing dual-fuel fleet. Image Credit: European Energy

Danish renewable energy firm European Energy has announced a partnership with German firm SYPOX to reduce bio-methanol production costs and accelerate production.

Under the collaboration, European Energy will use SYPOX's electrified steam methane reforming (e-SMR) technology for bio-methanol production, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The process uses renewable electricity to convert biogas or biomethane into synthesis gas, which is then turned into green methanol through European Energy's proprietary methanol technology.

With this, European Energy is set to add bio-methanol to its product portfolio. The company already produces e-methanol at its Kassø plant in Denmark, which started operations earlier this year.

SYPOX's e-SMR system has undergone over 80,000 hours of testing and will see its first 10 MW commercial unit delivered in 2026. The company claims the system achieves higher efficiency than conventional steam methane reforming by eliminating combustion losses.

European Energy is one of the methanol suppliers to shipping firm Maersk. In 2021, Maersk signed an offtake agreement with European Energy to lift 10,000 mt of e-methanol from the Kassø facility.

"By adding bio-methanol made with e-SMR technology, we strengthen our ability to delivercompetitive green fuels across different regulatory and market conditions," Emil Vikjær-Andresen, executive vice president at European Energy, said.