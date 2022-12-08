Greek Shipowners Call for Mandatory Decarbonisation Measures for Bunker Suppliers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Greek organisation also supports an ICS proposal for the IMO to impose a global decarbonisation measure based on a charge per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted by ships. File Image / Pixabay

The Union of Greek Shipowners has called for decarbonisation regulations to be imposed on bunker suppliers to work in tandem with the European Union's emissions trading system for shipping.

The industry body views the EU ETS for shipping agreement positively, but sees the need for other parts of the supply chain to face regulation as well, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The EU plans to include shipping in its emissions trading system from 2024, phasing in the charges progressively over three years.

"The UGS is firmly committed to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry," the organisation said.

"To this end, it highlights again the importance of committing all the relevant out-of-sector stakeholders to this challenging undertaking.

"Effective mandatory measures for the other stakeholders, such as fuel producers and suppliers, are also necessary."

The organisation also supports an ICS proposal for the IMO to impose a global decarbonisation measure based on a charge per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted by ships, it said.

The IMO is set to discuss its decarbonisation strategy at next week's meeting of the Marine Environment Protection Committee in London.