Sea Bunkering International Hires Bunker Trader in Scotland From GAC

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire is based in Scotland. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuels trading firm Sea Bunkering International has hired a new bunker trader in Scotland.

Martiens Potgieter has joined the firm as a bunker trader as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Friday.

Potgieter was previously a bunker trader for GAC Bunker Fuels in Grangemouth from January 2019 to this month, and had earlier served as operations manager in Walvis Bay for GAC South Africa & Namibia from 2016 to 2018.

SBI trades marine fuels, lubricants and chemicals at ports around the world. The company has a staff of 17 bunker traders, lubricant traders, accountants and managers, according to its website.