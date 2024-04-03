BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Holding Seeks LNG Managing Director in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in LNG bunker vessel or small gas carrier operations. Image Credit: Bunker Holding

Marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding is seeking to hire a managing director of a new LNG bunkering business in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with at least seven years of experience in LNG bunker vessel or small gas carrier operations, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Tuesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Develop sourcing of LNG, bio-LNG and pricing to customers, including hedging of inventory

Develop customer portfolio for LNG and bio-LNG with the commercial traders

Manage LNG barge time charter operations.

Successfully implement company policy and culture

Build, inspire and motivate a skilled local team.

Strong financial and business acumen as you are the MD of the LNG Company.

