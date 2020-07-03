Monjasa Announces Renaming and Redesigning of Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The work on the Monjasa Provider was carried out recently in Spain. Image Credit: Monjasa

Bunker supplier Monjasa is in the middle of renaming and redesigning its fleet of tankers, the company said Thursday.

Monjasa is carrying out the process for its 10 owned tankers, the company said in a LinkedIn post. The new names for the five ships completed so far are the Monjasa Ranger, the Monjasa Supplier, the Monjasa Sprinter, the Monjasa Provider and the Monjasa Performer.

The Monjasa Provider was the most recent of the ships to have the work done, during a survey in Spain before returning to operations in the English Channel.

Monjasa's in-house ship management firm Montec is making the changes, the company said. Its entire fleet now totals 20 ships deployed in West Africa, Latin America, the US, Northwest Europe and the Arabian Gulf.