Greek Refinery Fire 'in Recession', According to Company Statement

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Motor Oil is an important supplier of refined oil products to southeast Europe. File Image / Pixabay.

A fire at a refinery in Greece has been brought under control, the plant's owner has said.

"A serious fire broke out in the area of ​​the refining units of the southern refinery of the Motor Oil Refineries in Agioi Theodorou," according to a Motor Oil statement.

The reason for the fire is unknown although the situation is abating, the statement added.

Refiner and oil products trade Motor Oil is an important fuel supplier in southeast Europe.

The 200,000 barrels a day (b/d) Agioi Theodorou refinery which includes fuel oil as one of its refined products is located near Corinth, 70km west of Athens.