BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Bunker Trader in Genoa
Friday February 9, 2024
The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of bunker markets and proven experience. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich Group
Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Genoa.
The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of bunker markets and proven experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Trade marine fuel on a global basis
- Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side
- Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities, ensuring seamless collaboration and maximising business opportunities across regions
- Maximise sales through market analysis, and proactive client engagement, driving revenue growth and market share expansion
