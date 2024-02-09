BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Bunker Trader in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of bunker markets and proven experience. Image Credit: Fratelli Cosulich Group

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of bunker markets and proven experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Trade marine fuel on a global basis

Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side

Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities, ensuring seamless collaboration and maximising business opportunities across regions

Maximise sales through market analysis, and proactive client engagement, driving revenue growth and market share expansion

For more information, click here.