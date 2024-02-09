BUNKER JOBS: Fratelli Cosulich Seeks Bunker Trader in Genoa

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday February 9, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Fratelli Cosulich Group is seeking to hire a bunker trader in Genoa.

The company is looking for candidates with a deep understanding of bunker markets and proven experience, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Trade marine fuel on a global basis
  • Liaise with Operations department on both buyer as well as supplier side
  • Coordinate with other Group offices for joint commercial activities, ensuring seamless collaboration and maximising business opportunities across regions
  • Maximise sales through market analysis, and proactive client engagement, driving revenue growth and market share expansion

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com