TotalEnergies Launches Biofuel Bunker Trials in France

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The deliveries were made by truck at Le Havre and Toulon. Image Credit: TotalEnergies

Oil and gas producer TotalEnergies has launched trials of biofuel bunker blends in France.

The company bunkered two of its chartered ships, the Minerva Tychi and Mega Express Two, with a bio-MGO blend in January, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday. The deliveries were made by truck at Le Havre and Toulon.

"This move is a testament to the company's commitment to promoting sustainable practices and reducing the carbon footprint of the shipping sector," the company said in the post.

"These trials have highlighted that biofuels offer an immediate solution to curbing emissions.

"In these two operations, between 𝟐𝟎-𝟐𝟓% of GHG savings were achieved from a well-to-wake basis."

Biofuel blends are rapidly gaining in popularity in the shipping industry as a drop-in replacement for conventional fuels that can deliver lower net GHG emissions. But other industries are also starting to show strong demand for biofuels, meaning finding sufficient volumes for all buyers will increasingly become difficult.