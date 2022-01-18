BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Trader for German Market

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Redstone has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Redstone Commodity Search

A large international bunker trading company is seeking to hire a bunker trader to cover the German market.

Recruitment firm Redstone Commodity Search highlighted the role in a job advertisement on its website, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with at least five years of experience in trading marine fuels, as well as strong communication, interpersonal and negotiating skills in English. The role will be based in the UK or Netherlands.

The advertisement lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Responsible for the sales and trading of marine fuels in the German market

Analyse trends in the market including bunker pricing to produce accurate forecasts so as to maximise profit

Proactively solicit new enquiries from existing portfolio

Develop and sustain a portfolio of end-user clients within the German market for bunkers/lubricants/base oils

Reports to the country manager

