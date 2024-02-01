Rotterdam Marine Fuels Expands Under New Name 'ARA NOVA'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is based in Rotterdam. File Image / Pixabay

Independent physical bunker supplier Rotterdam Marine Fuels has rebranded and expanded its team.

The firm will now operate under the name ARA NOVA, a company representative told Ship & Bunker.

"This new identity, ARA NOVA, is a combination of strategic significance: 'ARA' reflects the key port cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp, while 'NOVA' represents a fresh, innovative approach," the representative said.

The firm has hired Nando Duikersloot, Romy Duikersloot and Nick de Haan to add to its trading staff.

"The hiring of Nando, Romy, and Nick, each of whom brings a wealth of experience and expertise from their previous roles in the industry, is a clear indication of ARA NOVA's commitment to growth and excellence," the company representative said.

"Their collective knowledge and skills are expected to be instrumental in the company's expansion plans."

With its new team the company will expand its presence to cover Amsterdam, Ijmuiden and other northern regions of the Netherlands.