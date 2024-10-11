DP World Pauses £1 Billion Planned Investment in London Container Terminal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The plan had been to add two new berths and a second rail terminal to the facility. Image Credit: DP World

UAE-based DP World has reportedly put on hold a planned £1 billion additional investment in a London container terminal.

The firm had planned to announce £1 billion of investment in the London Gateway facility at the UK's International Investment Summit on October 14, but the expansion is now under review, news provider Sky News reported on Friday.

The plan had been to add two new berths and a second rail terminal to the facility.

The report alleges the pausing of the investment is related to recent criticism of DP World subsidiary P&O Ferries by the British government over employment practices.

P&O laid off 800 British workers in 2022, replacing them with cheaper agency workers.