Tapped Phone Conversations to be Played as Dan-Bunkering Court Case Begins

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The case started to be heard at a Danish court on Tuesday. File Image / Pixabay

Tapped phone calls made by Dan-Bunkering executives are set to be played in the court case on the firm's alleged involvement in jet fuel trades that breached EU sanctions.

The Danish case, which started on Tuesday, sees Dan-Bunkering, its parent company Bunker Holding and group CEO Keld Demant accused of breaching EU sanctions over 33 jet fuel deals with Russian counterparties in 2015-2017 where the oil ultimately ended up in Syria.

The two companies and Demant deny the charges, and Bunker Holding has said its internal investigations have found no evidence of any employee having knowledge of sanctions breaches.

"We will play audio sequences from telephone conversations," senior plaintiff Anders Dyrvig Rechendorff told the court on Tuesday, according to Danish newspaper Fyens Stiftstidende.

A total of 17 witnesses will be questioned in the case, the newspaper said.