Iranian Ship Linked to Houthi Attacks Returns to Iran

by Ship & Bunker News Team

US defense officials have accused the Iranian-flagged vessel of gathering intelligence on commercial ships passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. File Image / Pixabay

An Iranian vessel linked to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping around Yemen has returned to Iran.

The 23,200 DWT multipurpose vessel Behshad moved back to Iranian waters this week and was last seen from AIS data off the coast of Bandar Abbas, according to data from shipping intelligence service VesselsValue.

US defense officials have accused the Iranian-flagged vessel of gathering intelligence on commercial ships passing through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to pass on to Yemen's Houthi movement to assist their attacks.

The reason for the move is unclear. It may related to maintenance needs, as the US reportedly conducted a cyberattack against the ship in February.

It may also relate to increased tensions around the Strait of Hormuz amid conflict between Iran and Israel.

If the US allegations that the ship was being used for intelligence gathering prove true, the move may lead to fewer or less well-targeted attacks in Yemeni waters in the coming weeks.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past five months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies are now avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.