Norway's Odfjell Seeks Climate-Neutral Fleet by 2050

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping industry is seeking to eliminate its carbon emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Norwegian shipowner Odfjell is seeking to make its fleet climate-neutral by 2050, the company said this week.

The firm will aim to reduce its carbon intensity by 50% from 2008's levels by 2030, as well as setting a net-zero GHG target for 2050, it said in a statement on its website. Both targets are significantly more ambitious than those set by the International Maritime Organization's initial strategy.

"Efficiency, fuel consumption, and emissions go hand in hand," the company said.

"To improve fuel efficiency and reduce fuel consumption and emissions, Odfjell has a constant focus on improving and renewing our fleet.

"This includes investing in new ships, optimize data-driven decisions, deploying retrofit programs, invest in new technology, and optimize the way we operate."

Odfjell has already achieved cuts of nearly 30% in its carbon intensity from 2008's levels, it said.

The company plans to order only ships with zero-emission technology from 2030.