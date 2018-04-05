BunkerMetric Expands Physical Market Coverage to ARA

Christian Plum, co-founder, BunkerMetric. Image Credit: BunkerMetric

BunkerMetric, the recently launched online tool that aims to give insight into the workings of physical bunker markets, has expanded its coverage to the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) market.

The coverage, which begins from this month, comes in addition to that of the Genoa, Hamburg, Piraeus, and Saint Petersburg markets.

"With approximately 80 barges and 1,900 bunker lifting activities per month, ARA is one of the world's busiest bunkering markets. On average, an estimated 1.5 million mt is lifted in the ARA region every month," BunkerMetric said.

Alongside the expanded coverage, BunkerMetric says it has appointed Jochem Donkers as Director of Business Development for ARA.

"The bunkering segment will experience significant changes because of new regulations, digitization, and analytics. BunkerMetric aims to be at the forefront of these developments by partnering with ambitious organizations in leading this transformation," said Christian Plum, co-founder of BunkerMetric.

"Our tool gives traders a critical insight to optimize the price of quotation, plan stock levels, and ultimately improve their company's bottom line."

Trial Access to BunkerMetric is available through signup at: app.bunkermetric.com