Longship Takes Delivery of Diesel-Electric Cargo Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is part of the four-vessel order placed in 2023. Image Credit: Longship

Dutch shipping firm Longship has taken delivery of the diesel-electric general cargo ship Longearth.

The 8,500-dwt vessel was built by Turkey's Atlas Shipyard as is part of a four-vessel order placed in 2023, Longship said in a statement on its website.

It features diesel-electric propulsion systems, capable of reducing bunker fuel consumption by 45% compared to vessels of similar sizes, Longship claims.

“At Longship, we continuously strive to modernize our fleet with a focus on sustainability and efficiency, it said.

“The introduction of Longearth brings us closer to our vision of providing greener, smarter maritime transport solutions.”

All four vessels are designed by naval architect Ankerbeer BV.

The company operates a fleet of 20 vessels, according to its website.