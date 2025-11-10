EU Shipping Emissions Jumped by 13% in 2024: T&E

by Ship & Bunker News Team

T&E analysis shows MSC as the largest emitter among shipping companies in the EU. Image Credit: T&E

EU shipping emissions increased by 13% in 2024 to their highest level since mandatory monitoring began in 2018, according to Brussels-based environmental group Transport & Environment's analysis of official EU MRV data.

The rise came despite a decline in EU-related trade, with diversions caused by the Red Sea crisis contributing to longer voyages and higher bunker use, the group said in an emailed statement on Friday.

Container ships saw the sharpest increase, with emissions up 46%, which T&E said reflected longer distances, slightly higher operating speeds, and more ships being deployed.

T&E said the findings highlight the continued need for effective carbon pricing under the EU emissions trading system (ETS) and called for its expansion to smaller vessels.

Container shipping firm MSC was identified as the largest emitter among shipping companies operating in the EU.

The EU MRV (monitoring, reporting, and verification) system is the EU’s official framework that tracks emissions from ships of 5,000 GT and above calling at European ports. It forms the basis for ETS for shipping, which requires companies to pay for their reported emissions through carbon allowances.