EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Analyst in London
The successful candidate will join Peninsula's office in London. Image Credit: Peninsula
Global marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit analyst in London.
The firm is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in an analytical role in a relevant industry and preferably a second language, with Greek particularly sought after, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.
The post lists the following main responsibilities and duties for the role:
- Responsible for a portfolio of counterparties; assessing and advising on a counterparty risk and recommending internal limits, security instruments, payment and credit terms
-
Write credit reports for the business, using all relevant investigation methods and available data, to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions
-
Action daily requests, coming in from traders and business development, for counterparties in assigned region; help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite and limits
-
Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region; keep the internal CRM up to date with market intelligence
-
Ensure compliance with the internal credit policy & procedures as well as sanctions & KYC policies
-
Monitor credit and performance risk, report non-performing counterparties and adverse credit events; identify and monitor outstanding debts and follow up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled
-
Assist with the negotiation and execution of credit-related documentation
-
Proactively engage with front, middle and back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues
-
Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained
For more information, click here.