BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Credit Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Peninsula's office in London. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier Peninsula is seeking to hire a credit analyst in London.

The firm is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience in an analytical role in a relevant industry and preferably a second language, with Greek particularly sought after, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Saturday.

The post lists the following main responsibilities and duties for the role:

Responsible for a portfolio of counterparties; assessing and advising on a counterparty risk and recommending internal limits, security instruments, payment and credit terms

Write credit reports for the business, using all relevant investigation methods and available data, to provide justification/explanation for credit recommendations and decisions

Action daily requests, coming in from traders and business development, for counterparties in assigned region; help maintain the company's credit exposure within the framework of the company's risk appetite and limits

Proactively monitor and report on market and other developments impacting counterparties in the assigned region; keep the internal CRM up to date with market intelligence

Ensure compliance with the internal credit policy & procedures as well as sanctions & KYC policies

Monitor credit and performance risk, report non-performing counterparties and adverse credit events; identify and monitor outstanding debts and follow up with traders to ensure overdue payments are settled

Assist with the negotiation and execution of credit-related documentation

Proactively engage with front, middle and back offices functions and other key stakeholders to resolve credit related issues

Ensure that all credit-related aspects of CRM database are accurately maintained

For more information, click here.