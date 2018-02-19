New Bunker Supply Operation Eyes Emerging Prospects for Black Sea Bunker Market

Malburg bunkering. Image credit: PMG

PMG Holding, an independent physical supplier that has been operating in the Black Sea since 2002, says it is looking to take advantage of new prospects for the Black Sea bunker market.

Along with a new trading team located in London, UK, that manages its recently launched bunker supply operation for OPL Ukraine, the supplier says it has "big plans" for the region.

"Ukraine is one of the largest exporters of agriculture and raw material products in Europe, hence there is a lot of vessel traffic in the region. PMG Holding saw added value for its customers from placing a dedicated barge in the region in order to cater for their bunker needs," a spokesperson for the company told Ship & Bunker.

"Being an independent physical supplier means that we can be both flexible and quick with our decision making in order to match clients' needs and offer the services required. We maintain competitive prices in the area when compared to Istanbul or other major Mediterranean hubs. We are also open to discuss credit terms, as well as other terms and conditions of supply in order to guarantee quantity and quality which is ensured throughout the delivery process by recognised global independent surveyors."

The operation is supported by a dedicated vessel, the 5,000 mt capacity M/T Malburg, with pumping rates of around 380mt/hr for IFO and 130mt/hr for distillates.

RMG380 and MGO 0.1% products are both readily available, with RME180 supplied on demand.

"Our tanker can supply anywhere OPL in the Black Sea and is able to service vessels arriving from the South-Eastern part of the Black Sea. This position is also great for ferryboats and all other liner vessels, which pass along the route and can be supplied without any course deviation," the spokesperson said.

In addition to delivery by barge at Kavkaz, Novorossiysk, Taman, and Ukraine OPL, the supplier offers gasoil delivery ex-rtw at Chernomorsk (Ilychevsk), Kherson, Nikolayev, Odessa, and Yuzhny.

"The prices are competitive, with the customer benefitting from no additional agent fees, no customs formalities or draft/GRT restrictions," a senior PMG bunker trader commented.

"All of our products meet all the regulations set by ISO 8217, MARPOL, IMO and local regulatory bodies."

While PMG would not be drawn on revealing what it expected sales volumes to be, there was no question as to their long term ambition.

"We have big plans to further develop bunker supply in Ukraine and the region," the spokesperson told Ship & Bunker.

PMG can be contacted for further details as follows:

PMG Holding

Email: bunkers@holdingpmg.com

Tel: +44 203 609 6488