Hawks Group Announces Opening of London Office

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hawks names Mehmet Özgür Yaycıoğlu to head London operations. Image Source: Hawks Group

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Hawks Group has opened a new office in London, the UK.

The office will be headed by Mehmet Özgür Yaycıoğlu, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

He previously worked as a senior bunker trader at Med Petroleum DMCC and as a bunker trader at CYE Petrol Tic. Ltd.

"Hawks Group (UK) Ltd will become our focal point for relations with suppliers and clients in North West Europe," Hassan Rifau, CEO of Hawks Group, said.

"London remains a leading centre for shipping, insurance, finance and bunkering - and as Hawks is a tanker fleet owner, physical supplier, oil cargo and bunker trader worldwide, having an office in London was a natural strategic step in our global expansion plans."

The company recently announced the opening of an Istanbul office.