BUNKER JOBS: Greece's Coral SA Seeks Marine and Lubricants Accounts Manager

Coral SA is based in Greece. Image Credit: Coral SA

Fuels firm Coral SA is seeking to hire a marine and lubricants accounts manager in Greece,

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in marine or lubricant sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. Fluent English and Greek are both required.

The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

Leads and accelerates the company's sales plan implementation in his/her field of action

Creates new sales opportunities for customers, in order to achieve the assigned targets

Generates and renews contracts with customers, proposing managing plans for their revenue growth

Effectively communicates the fuels/lubes CVP

Delivers the agreed CVPs with the customers with a focus on their business and needs

Follows up with customers to ensure that invoices are paid on time

Sets pricing levels during contract negotiations in line with company policy

Provides technical support and guidance to lubricant customers across business channels (Retail, B2B)

