BUNKER JOBS: Greece's Coral SA Seeks Marine and Lubricants Accounts Manager

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday August 17, 2022

Fuels firm Coral SA is seeking to hire a marine and lubricants accounts manager in Greece,

The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in marine or lubricant sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. Fluent English and Greek are both required.

The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:

  • Leads and accelerates the company's sales plan implementation in his/her field of action
  • Creates new sales opportunities for customers, in order to achieve the assigned targets
  • Generates and renews contracts with customers, proposing managing plans for their revenue growth
  • Effectively communicates the fuels/lubes CVP
  • Delivers the agreed CVPs with the customers with a focus on their business and needs
  • Follows up with customers to ensure that invoices are paid on time
  • Sets pricing levels during contract negotiations in line with company policy
  • Provides technical support and guidance to lubricant customers across business channels (Retail, B2B)

