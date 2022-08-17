EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: Greece's Coral SA Seeks Marine and Lubricants Accounts Manager
Wednesday August 17, 2022
Coral SA is based in Greece. Image Credit: Coral SA
Fuels firm Coral SA is seeking to hire a marine and lubricants accounts manager in Greece,
The company is looking for candidates with at least three years of experience in marine or lubricant sales, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week. Fluent English and Greek are both required.
The advertisement lists the following main responsibilities for the role:
- Leads and accelerates the company's sales plan implementation in his/her field of action
- Creates new sales opportunities for customers, in order to achieve the assigned targets
- Generates and renews contracts with customers, proposing managing plans for their revenue growth
- Effectively communicates the fuels/lubes CVP
- Delivers the agreed CVPs with the customers with a focus on their business and needs
- Follows up with customers to ensure that invoices are paid on time
- Sets pricing levels during contract negotiations in line with company policy
- Provides technical support and guidance to lubricant customers across business channels (Retail, B2B)
For more information, click here.