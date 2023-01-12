BUNKER JOBS: MMMCZCS Seeks Head of Fuel Concepts in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday January 12, 2023

Research body the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) is seeking to hire a head of fuel concepts in Copenhagen.

The organisation is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering and a flair for business development, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Lead and develop a team of subject matter experts and build functional competence within the Center
  • Aggregate and communicate best practise on green corridor and deliver impact through implementation
  • Drive development of energy strategies enabling production of renewable fuels at scale
  • Position the Center on energy production demonstration plants and commercial scale project developments
  • Scoping of R&D project and activities
  • Establish and grow network with partners ensuring seamless cooperation and cross learning
  • Project management of fuel supply chain and fuel concepts projects integrating contribution from partners and Center colleagues
  • Preparation of presentations
  • Reporting
  • Ensuring that activities are executed in compliance with Center processes

The deadline for applications is January 15. For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com