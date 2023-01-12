EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: MMMCZCS Seeks Head of Fuel Concepts in Copenhagen
Thursday January 12, 2023
The role is based in the organisation's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: MMMCZCS
Research body the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) is seeking to hire a head of fuel concepts in Copenhagen.
The organisation is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering and a flair for business development, it said in a job advertisement on its website.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Lead and develop a team of subject matter experts and build functional competence within the Center
- Aggregate and communicate best practise on green corridor and deliver impact through implementation
- Drive development of energy strategies enabling production of renewable fuels at scale
- Position the Center on energy production demonstration plants and commercial scale project developments
- Scoping of R&D project and activities
- Establish and grow network with partners ensuring seamless cooperation and cross learning
- Project management of fuel supply chain and fuel concepts projects integrating contribution from partners and Center colleagues
- Preparation of presentations
- Reporting
- Ensuring that activities are executed in compliance with Center processes
The deadline for applications is January 15. For more information, click here.