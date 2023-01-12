BUNKER JOBS: MMMCZCS Seeks Head of Fuel Concepts in Copenhagen

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the organisation's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: MMMCZCS

Research body the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) is seeking to hire a head of fuel concepts in Copenhagen.

The organisation is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering and a flair for business development, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Lead and develop a team of subject matter experts and build functional competence within the Center

Aggregate and communicate best practise on green corridor and deliver impact through implementation

Drive development of energy strategies enabling production of renewable fuels at scale

Position the Center on energy production demonstration plants and commercial scale project developments

Scoping of R&D project and activities

Establish and grow network with partners ensuring seamless cooperation and cross learning

Project management of fuel supply chain and fuel concepts projects integrating contribution from partners and Center colleagues

Preparation of presentations

Reporting

Ensuring that activities are executed in compliance with Center processes

The deadline for applications is January 15. For more information, click here.