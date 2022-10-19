European Parliament Seeks 2% Green Marine Fuel Mandate by 2030

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Parliament has adopted its position on the FuelEU Maritime policy. File Image / Pixbaay

The European Parliament has adopted its position on the FuelEU Maritime policy, seeking to apply a 2% mandate on green shipping fuel by 2030.

Environmental groups have backed the move, although they had sought a mandate of as much as 6%.

MEPs also backed a requirement for container ships and passenger ships to use shore power while at berth in the EU by 2030.

"This is the beginning of the end for fossil fuels in Europe's shipping industry," Delphine Gozillon, sustainable shipping officer at NGO Transport & Environment, said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The green shipping fuel mandate will kickstart the production of hydrogen-based fuels by providing investment security for fuel producers.

"But 2% will not be enough if we are to stick to 1.5 degrees. The EU must build on this and go bolder."