BUNKER JOBS: Boutique Brokerage Seeks Experienced Broker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maritime Recruitment Company has not named the firm hiring for the role. Image Credit: Maritime Recruitment Company

A boutique bunker brokerage is seeking to hire an experienced broker in Europe.

Vernon Jayanathan, director of Maritime Recruitment Company Ltd, highlighted the open role in a LinkedIn post on Monday, without revealing the hiring company.

Jayanathan describes the firm as 'a well-established boutique bunker brokerage house'. The role will be based either in the firm's offices in Europe or could be remote.

"The successful candidate must be confident and able enough to serve some exclusive requirements (voyage planning/risk assessment etc) and also have a global network of bunker suppliers, bunker traders, surveyors and the like," Jayanathan said.

"They really must be a true industry 'insider'.

"They must crucially be able to monetise this network."

For more information and to apply, email Jayanathan at vernon@maritimerecruitmentcompany.com.