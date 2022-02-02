BUNKER JOBS: Global Firm Seeks Senior Credit Analyst in Europe

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Consortio has not named the hiring company. Image Credit: Consortio Recruitment Group

A global marine fuels firm is seeking to hire a senior credit analyst or manager in Europe.

Recruitment firm Consortio Recruitment Group advertised the role in a post on its website this week, without naming the hiring company. The firm's credit team is concentrated in Asia, but it is hiring in Europe to increase its coverage there and in the Americas.

The company is looking for candidates with at least two years of experience as a credit analyst in the shipping or bunker industries.

"Within this role, there will be a key focus on reviewing existing customers as well as potential new customers, together with preparing credit reviews for the head of credit that will derive from your daily contact with the company's expansive network of traders," Consortio said in the post.

"With communication being at the forefront of the brand's ethos and one of the main drivers in its success, this role will be best matched to someone who thrives from building relationships both internally and externally."

