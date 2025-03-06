Kate Kwiatkowska Joins NorthStandard as Head of Sustainability

by Ship & Bunker News Team

NorthStandard has appointed Kate Kwiatkowska as its new Head of Sustainability, joining from Fintel. Image Credit: NorthStandard

P&I club NorthStandard has appointed Kate Kwiatkowska as its new Head of Sustainability. She joins from Fintel, where she previously served as Head of ESG and Corporate Marketing.

Kwiatkowska will be responsible for engaging with NorthStandard members, brokers, employees, and other stakeholders, shaping the role of sustainability within the company's overall strategy, and continuously reviewing the club's sustainability priorities, NorthStandard said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

"The Head of Sustainability plays a pivotal role at NorthStandard, coordinating, developing and driving the organisation's strategy to ensure that we are operating responsibly and building an organisation that will support and protect our members not only today but for future generations," Ed Davies, chief strategy officer at NorthStandard, said in the statement.

Kwiatkowska will also develop metrics and reporting frameworks to track and demonstrate progress over time.